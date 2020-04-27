Market Overview

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. To Announce First Quarter Results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2020 11:56am   Comments
TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT), a health insurance technology company and leading distributor of Medicare-related health insurance plans, will announce its first quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Erik Helding will host a live earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 7th to discuss first quarter results.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 289-0438 (domestic), or (323) 794-2423 (international). The conference ID is 2760328. The call replay will be available for 30 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2020.

About Benefytt Technologies, Inc.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. is a health insurance technology company that primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems, and insurance policy administration platforms. By leveraging existing and emerging platforms and Technologies, the Company offers a range of Medicare-related insurance plans from many of the nation's leading carriers as well as other types of health insurance and supplemental products that meet the needs of consumers.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc.:

Michael DeVries
Senior Vice President Finance
(813) 906-5314
mdevries@bfyt.com

