Emerald Organic Products Congratulates Portfolio Company, Bonsa Health, on Recent Prescription Delivery Partnerships

Holbrook, New York, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC:EMOR) (the "Company", "Emerald", "Emerald Organic", or "Emerald Organic Products") a diversified health sciences company, is pleased to announce that subsequent to the Company's press release on March 27, 2020 regarding Emerald's acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in Bonsa Health (the "Acquisition"), Bonsa Health has announced four new prescription delivery partnerships (the "Partnerships"), highlighting the platform's rapid growth and expansion as the demand for same-day delivery of prescriptions and medications has increased dramatically due to self-quarantining and self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Demand is especially high for the excellent services of Bonsa Health. There is no other digital pharmacy that can deliver nationwide on a same day basis. We are not surprised at Bonsa's explosive growth, and we expect it to continue aggressively thru next year. There is no safer or smarter way to receive medications during this Pandemic. Consumer and patient habits are expected to continue post quarantine, making Bonsa Health's long term outlook very robust ," commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Organic Products.

On April 6, 2020, Bonsa Health announced a partnership with Encore Telemedicine, on April 9, 2020, Bonsa Health announced a partnership with HOMECARE2GO™, on April 23, 2020, Bonsa Health announced a partnership with TeleMed2U, and on April 27, 2020 Bonsa Health just announced a partnership with Policlinik.

"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a better time for telehealth and telemedicine platforms to integrate with Bonsa Health." commented Alpesh Patel, President of Bonsa Health. "Offering same-day prescription delivery to patients across the country allows these telehealth and telemedicine platforms to expand their offerings while providing patients with a more holistic approach to health and wellness."

In the age of technological advances and need for modern convenience, Bonsa offers an all encompassing tech-driven digital solution that creates an effective, secured communication line between providers, patients, and pharmacists to expedite prescription fulfillment and same day delivery. Bonsa is expecting to enhance its current same-day delivery to offer 3-hour national delivery by January 2021.

Bonsa's HIPAA compliant platform and user-friendly interface allows patients to look up pharmacy coverage options, prescription availability and discounts before ending the doctor's consultation. By eliminating the need to visit the pharmacy, Bonsa's service promotes social distancing in this critical time. Additionally, this process eliminates prescription abandonment, long wait times and unexpected cost surprises at the pharmacist's window.

About Emerald Organic Products

Based in New York, Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (EMOR), is a diversified health sciences company focused on providing consumers with one of the most robust health and wellness offerings available today. Through its subsidiaries, Emerald is dedicated to both bringing to market, and improving access to, holistic and FDA-regulated products and services. These include high-quality dietary supplements from its flagship brand, Pura VidaTM, as well as a forward-looking program known as EmeraldShieldTM, which will provide healthcare professionals with a full suite of solutions to transform healthcare through the lenses of convenience and mobility for the patient. In Q4 2019, Emerald Organic Products established Emerald Organic Life Sciences, LLC. to develop biopharmaceutical assets licensed from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AMBS). For more information, please visit emerald-organic.com. Emerald recently formed a joint venture with Todos Medical USA, Inc (OTC:TOMDF) for the purpose of distributing certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits.

About Bonsa Health

Bonsa Health was designed to put patients at the center of the healthcare circle, giving them the ability to make better, more affordable prescription refill decisions. Built on a brand-new, technologically advanced "hub-style" framework, Bonsa operates at the intersection among medication manufacturers, prescribing physicians, and independent pharmacists to ensure that customers receive the medications they need at the most competitive prices available. Many Bonsa prescriptions qualify for free delivery via ScriptDrop within 3-hours of order placement. Learn more at www.bonsahealth.com.

Forward-looking Statement

