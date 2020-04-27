Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT platforms and products, today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that morning to discuss the financial results. To access the call, dial 1-201-493-6784. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for a limited time by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay passcode 13702908. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

Contact:

Joe Crivelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
‪1-800-575-7606
investor@synchronoss.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com