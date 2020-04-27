Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Results from its Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial of Once-Nightly FT218 for the Treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Cataplexy in Patients with Narcolepsy

The primary analysis of investigational, once-nightly FT218 at 9 g demonstrated highly statistically significant (p<0.001), and clinically meaningful improvement across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo



Once-nightly FT218 at 9 g was generally well-tolerated with commonly known sodium oxybate adverse reactions occurring at low rates



Once-nightly FT218 at the 7.5 g and 6 g dose levels achieved highly statistically significant (p<0.001), clinically meaningful improvements across all three co-primary endpoints compared to placebo



Management is scheduled to host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT today to present the topline data

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced today positive topline data from its pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON trial assessing the safety and efficacy of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. The REST-ON trial, under a Special Protocol Assessment agreement with the FDA, met its three co-primary efficacy endpoints at all three doses (9 g, 7.5 g, and 6 g) demonstrating highly significant, clinically meaningful improvements on the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT), Clinical Global Impression-Improvement (CGI-I) and mean weekly cataplexy attacks.

"We are excited to see these positive topline data from the REST-ON study, where all three dose levels of once-nightly FT218 demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement on the measures of the two prominent symptoms of narcolepsy, as well as an improvement in overall functioning compared to placebo," said Jordan Dubow, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Avadel. "Once-nightly FT218 delivered a clinically meaningful response within three weeks of treatment initiation, which was sustained through each treatment period. Commonly known sodium oxybate adverse reactions occurred at low rates at the highest dose level. We think once-nightly FT218, if approved, has the potential to be a meaningful contributor to patient care. We look forward to presenting more detailed data from the REST-ON study in publications and at upcoming medical conferences."

Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, added, "The successful outcome of the REST-ON study strengthens our belief that, if approved, once-nightly FT218 has the potential to be a significant advancement for patients in the estimated $1.7 billion twice-nightly sodium oxybate market.1 Our proprietary market research with physicians and patients informs us that there is a strong interest in a once-nightly sodium oxybate formulation. We look forward to sharing the results from the REST-ON study with the FDA and progressing toward a potential approval that would allow us to bring this important treatment to the patients who need it most. If approved, FT218 would be the first once-nightly therapy to address both excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. We extend our appreciation to the patients, investigators, study staff, and advocacy groups who contributed to the REST-ON Phase 3 study and supported the development of this potentially life-changing treatment."

Summary of Topline Results

Results from the 212 patient, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study showed that the 9 g dose of once-nightly FT218 demonstrated a highly significant and clinically meaningful improvement compared to placebo across all three co-primary endpoints.

Change from Baseline (Week 13)² FT218 Difference from Placebo p-value Once-nightly FT218 (9 g) Placebo MWT (minutes) 10.82 4.69 LS Mean 6.13 <0.001 CGI-I

(% of patients much/very much improved) 72.0 31.6 Odds ratio 5.56 <0.001 Mean Weekly Cataplexy Attacks -11.51 -4.86 LS Mean -6.65 <0.001

Overall, the 9 g dose of once-nightly FT218 was generally well-tolerated with the most commonly known adverse reactions for sodium oxybate occurring at low frequencies (nausea 1.3%, vomiting 5.2%, decreased appetite 2.6%, dizziness 5.2%, somnolence 3.9%, tremor 1.3%, enuresis 9%). The discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions at the 9 g dose of once-nightly FT218 was 3.9%.

Following the achievement of statistical significance on the three co-primary endpoints by patients on the 9 g dose, the same analyses were conducted comparing the 7.5 g dose. Following the achievement of statistical significance on the three co-primary endpoints by patients on the 7.5 g dose, the same analyses were conducted comparing the 6 g dose of once-nightly FT218 to placebo. The 7.5 g and 6 g doses also demonstrated highly statistically significant (p<0.001), clinically meaningful improvements compared to placebo across the three co-primary endpoints. Safety data for these doses and additional secondary endpoint data for all doses will be presented at future scientific meetings after the data becomes available.

About FT218

FT218 is an investigational, once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate. The company conducted the REST-ON study, a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial, to assess the efficacy and safety of FT218 in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. FT218 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of narcolepsy. The designation was granted on the plausible hypothesis that FT218 may be clinically superior to the twice-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate already approved by the FDA for the same indication. In particular, FT218 may be safer due to ramifications associated with the dosing regimen of the previously approved product.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company. The Company's primary focus is the development and potential FDA approval of FT218, which is the subject of a recently completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy. In addition, Avadel markets a portfolio of sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com .

