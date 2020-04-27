Market Overview

Directorate change

Globe Newswire  
April 27, 2020 2:00am   Comments
For immediate release
27 April 2020


Serabi Gold Plc ("Serabi" or the "Company")

Change of Directors

Serabi Gold plc ((AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces the appointment of Mr Luis Azevedo as a Non-executive Director with immediate effect. The Company also announces that Mr Felipe Swett who has served as a Non-executive Director since September 2014 has stepped down from the Board with immediate effect.

Luis Mauricio Ferraiulio de Azevedo, aged 56, is a resource industry professional with over 37 years of international experience. He is both a licensed lawyer and geologist with over 27 years of business and mining experience, specifically in Brazil. He is currently the Managing Partner at FFA Legal Ltda, a legal firm he founded with its main office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and which is focused solely on natural resources companies. Mr Azevedo is also an Executive Director of Harvest Minerals Limited and Jangada Mines plc, GK Resources, Five Start Diamonds, and previously worked for Western Mining Corporation, Barrick Gold Corporation and Harsco Corporation. Mr Azevedo was formerly an executive director of Avanco Resources Ltd and is now Chairman of the Brazil advisory board to Oz Minerals Ltd and a non-executive director of ValOre  and Talon Metals Corporation. Mr Azevedo received a geology degree from UERJ – Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro in 1986, a law degree from Faculdade Integradas Cândido Mendes in 1992, and a post graduate degree from PUC-Rio, Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

"I am delighted to have Luis join the Board of Directors of the Company.  Luis has worked closely with the Company and been Serabi's legal counsel in Brazil for many years now. He has a strong understanding of the Company and its future plans and with his intimate knowledge of the mining industry in Brazil will provide valuable insight to the Board.  His expertise and experience will be invaluable going forward, and helping the Company successfully see Coringa into production.

"I would like to thank Felipe for his dedicated service to the Company over the past five and a half years and we wish him well."

Further disclosures on Luis de Azevedo

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies further disclosures on Mr. Azevedo are as follows.

Mr Azevedo has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships Past directorships and/or partnerships
Talon Metals Corporation Avanco Resources Limited
Jangada Mines PLC Brazilian Gold Corporation
Harvest Minerals Limited Brazil Minerals Inc
GK Resources Corporation Anglo Platinum Brasil SA
ValOre Metals Corporation FSD Brazil Ltd
Associacao Brasileira das Empresas de Pesquisa Mineral ABPM
Conselho de Mineração – COMIN da CNI		  
Five Star Diamonds Limited  
OZ Minerals Brasil - Advisory Board  
Marina Norte Emprendimentos de Mineracao S/A  
Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao Ltda  
Odin Brasil Mineração Ltda  
Atlantica do Brasil Mineração Ltda  
VTF Mineração Ltda  
Minfer do Brazil Mineração Ltda  
GRB Grafite do Brasil Mineração Ltda  
VCA Locações e Serviços Ltda  
FFA Holding & Mineração Ltda  
FFA Legal Ltda  
   

Mr Azevedo holds no ordinary shares in the Company. Mr Azevedo is a director of FFA Legal Ltda which provides ongoing legal advisory services to Serabi in Brazil on arms-length commercial terms.

There is no further information on Mr Azevedo required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website:  www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser 		 
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker		  
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

ENDS

Primary Logo

