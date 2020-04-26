Taleam Systems' AHMADZAI states COVID-19 in Afghanistan produced food shortages at a time of fasting month

OTTAWA, April 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to COVID-19 food prices have risen, and with the fasting month having just started, it has caused immense food shortages in Afghanistan.

According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai , a global health researcher and CEO of Taleam Systems based in Canada says, "Today, not only do Afghani people face a mountain hardships, but they also face the novel Coronavirus pandemic that is increasing the suffering of their families."

Close to one third of the population are food insecure in the country, and as a result of war, millions of Afghans have sought refuge in Iran and Pakistan.

Recent statistics show that about 70 percent of the population depends on the agricultural sector.

Ahmadzai explains, "As an Afghan myself, and looking at my country from an outside lens, I see more needs to be done to ensure that fellow Afghans receive desperate help."

The Afghan government recently released Taliban prisoners in order to show commitment to the political peace agreement that was signed earlier this year.

Meanwhile, there are still disputes between Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and President Ashraf Ghani after the election results were called.

Ahmadzai adds, "God willing, we will see a positive outcome for the peace process as well as the well-being of innocent people."

Thousands of Afghans have repatriated back to their homeland and with the situation yet to improve, Afghans wait for a conclusion to the conflict.

Health authorities in Afghanistan have indicated that COVID-19 kits are costly and the supply is limited. There are about 1,500 cases in Afghanistan as of today, and a total of 2.9 million cases worldwide.

Taleam Systems is a computer service business based in Ottawa, Canada.

