FUNKO LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Funko, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Funko, Inc. ("Funko" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FNKO) of the May 11, 2020 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all those who purchased Funko securities between October 31, 2019 and March 5, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The case, Gilberto Ferreira v. Funko, Inc. et al., No. 20-cv-02319 was filed on March 10, 2020.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose to investors: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a write down for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on February 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko stated that "[n]et sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018."

On this news, Funko's share price fell from $15.49 per share on February 5, 2020 to a closing price of $9.29 on February 6, 2020—a $6.20 or 40.03% drop.

Then, on March 5, 2020, after the market closed, Funko issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Funko affirmed that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased 4% year-over-year to $213.6 million due to, among other things, "softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders."

On this news, Funko's share price fell from $7.24 per share on March 5, 2020 to a closing price of $6.92 on March 6, 2020—a $0.32 or 4.41% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

