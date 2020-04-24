CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call to Provide Updates on Completion of BLA Filing for HIV, Timeline for Potential Approval of Treatment for COVID-19 Patients, and Two Publications, Including The New England Journal of Medicine

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Drs. Bruce Patterson, M.D. and Jacob Lalezari, M.D. will host an investment community conference call on Monday, April 27, 2020 to provide a comprehensive update on several recent developments.



Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.

Date: Monday, April 27, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Dial-In: 877-407-2986 US / 201-378-4916 International

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn's corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/37629/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 27, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (US) / 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13702767.