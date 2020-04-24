Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates- Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing (SCM) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to Reach $522.7 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

London, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPU, MCU, DSP), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military & Civil Aerospace) – Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to reach $522.7 billion by 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor and Circuits Manufacturing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the economies across the globe and is transforming the way companies used to conduct their businesses. The semiconductor industry is also bearing the negative impact of the COVID-19 along with other sectors. Due to this emerging health crisis, the governments across the globe are forced to shut operations, retail stores, and e-commerce which has disrupted the overall supply chains and thus, affecting the demand and supply balance.

However, the governments are determined to bring the businesses on track by introducing favorable policies & initiatives including reduction & ease in interest rate, exceptions in tax, and aiding financial packages. Besides, sudden exponential growth in the demand for medical devices along with the task of refurbishing existing devices particularly in corona virus-infected countries and rapid recovery of the Chinese market post-COVID-19 emerged as a revival platform for the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing industry. Furthermore, work from home strategies adopted by the companies during this pandemic and growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) policies is expected to fuel the demand for computers, laptops, connected devices, and other storage solutions in near future. According to Micron Technology, Inc., an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, the COVID-19 epidemic has encouraged work-from-home across the globe, which is driving the demand for notebooks and data center services.

The growth in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rapidly growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles; proliferation of electronics and connected devices; growing demand for modern technologies such as AI, IoT, big data analytics, drone & robotics, and cloud computing; decreasing prices of semiconductors; and high competition among players operating in this industry. Furthermore, the factors such as growing strategic collaborations among semiconductor vendors and electronic device manufacturers; high demand for IT hardware & office automation products and consumer electronics; increasing adoption of 5G technology; and growing investment in R&D activities to broaden the product portfolio are also expected to support the growth of the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market through 2027.

Based on component, the memory devices segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall SCM market in 2020, owing to rapidly increasing consumption of a wide range of memory devices coupled with the increasing usage of smartphones, personal computers, laptops, gaming consoles, and entertainment devices. Furthermore, the increasing investment in R&D for the enhancement of memory devices and developments in promising technologies including IoT & cloud computing along with the growing adoption of memory devices in data centers are also encouraging the demand for different memory devices. However, the optical devices segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the high demand for low-power consumption devices along with the growing awareness about LED; increasing adoption of optoelectronics across several applications including automotive, consumer electronics, military & aerospace, medical devices, and telecommunication; and growing demand for CMOS image sensor-based embedded cameras.

Based on semiconductor type, the extrinsic semiconductors segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall SCM market in 2020, primarily due to the constantly increasing consumption on extrinsic semiconductors in power electronics and energy sector. Easy integration with other electronic devices; growing technological advancements; and rising demand for LED, photodetectors, and solar cells has raised the significance of extrinsic semiconductor in recent years. Furthermore, the preference of extrinsic semiconductors predominantly for electronic applications due to better efficiency is also expected to contribute to the considerable growth of this market over the forecast period.

Based on material type, the silicon material segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall SCM market in 2020. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the factors such as rising demand for small-sized devices; easy availability of this material coupled with the presence of number of players; and increasing technological partnerships among technology-based companies and silicon suppliers. Although at present, silicon dominates the overall SCM market, the silicon carbide segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of SiC in power grid for stabilization of electric grid, adoption of 5G technology, and increasing implementation for EV motors. The emerging trend of renewable energy generation and growing popularity of electric cars is further expected to help silicon carbide material to grow at a considerable pace in coming years.

Based on application, the data processing electronics application segment to command the largest share of the overall SCM market mainly due to growing demand for MOS memory, micro components, and logic devices; rising need for superior server performance; proliferation of connected devices and mobile phones; and increasing focus on R&D activities. However, the automotive electronics application segment anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Consistently growing share of electric and hybrid electric vehicles in the global automotive sector; stringent safety standards and rapidly increasing demand for better infotainment system; and integration of disruptive technologies such as AI and IoT are the major factors expected to help automotive electronics to give a strong competition to data processing electronics application in terms of market share in the coming years.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global SCM market in 2020. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of major players along with several emerging startups in the region, easy availability of semiconductor equipment, and high consumption of semiconductor devices. Moreover, the factors such as favorable government initiatives, growing investment in the field of renewable energy, and significant adoption of electric vehicles also supports the dominance of this region in the overall SCM market.

The report provides competitive intelligence in terms of financials, growth strategies, product portfolios, and geographical presence on some of the key players operating in the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

Scope of the Report :

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component

Memory

Logic

Analog

Micro Processing Unit (MPU)

Optical Devices

Discrete

Microcontroller Unit (MCU)

Sensor

DSP

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Type

Intrinsic Semiconductor

Extrinsic Semiconductor P-Type Semiconductor N-Type Semiconductor



Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Material Type

Silicon

Germanium

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Application

Data Processing Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Military and Civil Aerospace

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea Taiwan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

