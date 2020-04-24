Shell to provide an additional opportunity for shareholder engagement ahead of its Annual General Meeting

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") will host a live audio webcast for shareholders on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST. This event is scheduled ahead of the deadline of May 15, 2020 for proxy voting for Shell's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), being held on Tuesday May 19, 2020.

This additional engagement opportunity has been scheduled based on feedback from investors and other stakeholder groups.

The webcast will prioritise answering questions that are submitted by shareholders ahead of the webcast via our website no later than 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST on Monday, May 11, 2020. Questions will also be taken in writing and answered on the webcast as time allows.

We will endeavour to respond to questions not covered on the webcast via our website. Questions may be summarised or thematically grouped and responded to. More information can be found on www.shell.com/agm .

For information on how to register for this event please go to www.shell.com/agm . A transcript of the webcast will be posted on the same webpage, after the event, for those unable to join.

As announced on April 16, 2020, in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated UK and Dutch government restrictions, Shell's AGM itself will solely focus on the business of the meeting with no physical attendance, live voting or Question & Answer session. A transcript of the meeting will be posted on www.shell.com/agm .



