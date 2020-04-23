Market Overview

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
April 23, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share. The dividend is payable on May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2020.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
