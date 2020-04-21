CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Adds 15 New Virtual CIO and CISO Summits Focused on Courageous Leadership in Times of Crisis

Latest set of virtual events follows the successful rollout of 10 virtual events in the past 30 days, drawing 150-300+ highly engaged technology executives



WESTPORT, Conn., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming on the heels of its successful launch of HMG Live! , a series of captivating virtual interviews and virtual summits, HMG Strategy is pleased to announce the addition of 15 new Virtual CIO and CISO Summits that are focused on key aspects of courageous leadership during times of global crisis and uncertainty.

During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis with top-tier CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and industry experts. The live weekly series, which is also available on demand , explores how CIOs and technology executives are ideally positioned to navigate periods of turbulence and uncertainty to ensure that organizational objectives continue to be executed along with actionable steps for achieving these goals.

"CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are looking to engage with each other now more than ever, to share their strategies and lessons learned during these times of uncertainty," says Muller. "HMG Strategy has quickly pivoted to a digital platform to connect tech executives on a broad scale. We're drawing 150 to 300+ attendees to our Virtual Summits, focused on the content and topics that CIOs and other technology executives are telling us they want to discuss under our peer-driven research model."

The next Virtual Summit hosted by HMG Strategy is the San Francisco Virtual CIO Summit taking place on Thursday, April 23 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET/10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT. Speakers for the event include:

Sheila Jordan, Chief Digital Officer, Honeywell

Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Stan Lowe, CISO, Zscaler

Larry Quinlan, Global CIO, Deloitte

Tim Sadler, CEO & Co-Founder, Tessian

John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG

To learn more about the San Francisco Virtual CIO Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Other upcoming Virtual CIO and CISO Summits produced by HMG Strategy include:

Houston CIO Virtual Summit , May 1, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

New York CISO Virtual Summit , May 7, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summit , May 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit , May 12, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit , May 21, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT

Denver CIO Virtual Summit , May 27, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. MT

Boston CIO Virtual Summit , May 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

Chicago CIO Virtual Summit , June 2, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Toronto CIO Virtual Summit , June 3, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Detroit CIO Virtual Summit , June 11, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte CIO Virtual Summit , June 16, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis CIO Virtual Summit , June 18, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Seattle CIO Virtual Summit , June 23, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT

Southern California CIO Virtual Summit , June 24, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

*Note: Each of HMG Strategy's regional virtual summits conducted thus far have drawn large numbers of attendees from across the U.S.

HMG Strategy has also launched a series of successful Virtual Briefings . These 30-to-40-minute live Zoom interviews between Hunter Muller and top technology executives, have explored how they are leading courageously in times of crisis and the steps they are taking to reassure their teams and help move the business forward.

To view our most recent Virtual Briefing with Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP & Chief Digital Information Officer at Ameren, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received enormous interest in producing webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ community of technology executives and the creativity of its content marketing team. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an array of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, Outsystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral and UiPath.

"We offer a unique value prop that combines the richness of the HMG technology leadership community with the inventiveness of our award-winning research team in creating topical and compelling webinars that technology executives want to attend," said Muller.

HMG Strategy is producing its next webinar with Okta on May 5th at 1 p.m. ET - "Not All Rip and Replace: How to Successfully Transition to a Modern Infrastructure." Click here to learn more about the webinar and to secure your spot.

Click here to view HMG Strategy's upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

