Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dream Industrial REIT April 2020 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
April 21, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX:DIR) today announced its April 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 5.833 cents per Unit (70 cents annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2020.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. To date, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets. Its objective is to continue to grow and upgrade the quality of its portfolio and to provide attractive overall returns to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT    
     
Brian Pauls Lenis Quan Alexander Sannikov
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer
(416) 365-2365 (416) 365-2353 (416) 365-4106
bpauls@dream.ca lquan@dream.ca asannikov@dream.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com