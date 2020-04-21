Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dream Office REIT April 2020 Monthly Distribution

Globe Newswire  
April 21, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX:D) ("Dream Office" or the "Trust") today announced its April 2020 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The April distribution will be payable on May 15, 2020 to unitholders of record as at April 30, 2020.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cooper   Jay Jiang
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-5145
mcooper@dream.ca		   (416) 365-6638
  jjiang@dream.ca

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com