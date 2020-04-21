Market Overview

Beer Institute Releases March 2020 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Globe Newswire  
April 21, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for March 2020:

The March 2020 estimate is 14,300,000 barrels, a decrease of -0.5% vs. March 2019 removals of 14,370,000.

 

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change
January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513
February 11,431,000 11,350,000 -0.7% -81,000
March 14,370,000 14,300,000 -0.5% -70,000
YTD 38,234,513 38,073,000 -0.42% -161,513

 

 

Please note that the estimates above reflect revised estimates released by the TTB.

The April 2020 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2020.

 

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Alex Davidson
Beer Institute
2027372337
adavidson@beerinstitute.org
