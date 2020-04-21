Ron Kasner Joins Board of Directors at Conductor

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor , the leading SEO and content marketing technology company, announced today that Ronald Kasner has joined its Board of Directors.



For the last decade, Kasner drove the strategy and operations of iCIMS, leading it to become the #1 cloud platform for recruiting. Under his leadership, iCIMS has grown to over 200mm in revenue with 900 employees. As iCIMS's former CFO, President & COO, and interim CEO, Kasner brings a wealth of SaaS, customer service, and growth experience to Conductor. In addition to joining Conductor's board, Kasner has become an investor in the company.

"Leading brands know that your position in search reflects your position in the market. Recognized as the industry leader by Forrester, G2 Crowd, and TrustRadius, Conductor is the best solution for enterprises to scale their in-house SEO & content operations to win their respective markets," Kasner says. "I'm excited to join Conductor's board and help it fulfill its mission and deliver on its service promise. I'm also pleased to contribute to the people-first culture of Conductor, something I personally value and believe is critical to building a great company."

Seth Besmertnik, Conductor CEO, says: "Ron helped build one of the largest SaaS businesses on the east coast by focusing on superior technology, customer experience, and workplace culture. Our people and customers are fortunate to have him join us as we pioneer a new category for marketing -- where marketing isn't just about selling, it has a positive impact on people, too. Ron has rolled up his sleeves at Conductor, and he is already helping us unlock value for customers. We are very excited to have his support."

"In just a few conversations it was clear how valuable Ron's experience at iCIMS would be to Conductor," says Selina Eizik, Conductor COO. "He built great teams, processes and strategies that put customer experience first in every aspect of the business. Ron led iCIMS to achieve an incredible amount of success in a short period of time. We are looking forward to learning from Ron."

Conductor continues to innovate in the enterprise SEO space at a fast clip. Recent product innovations include the integration of social media intelligence data into Explorer, its industry-leading search intelligence platform, as well as the launch of a first-to-market services Marketplace, which radically reshapes the way marketers execute on their strategy through in-platform, agency-style services. Conductor continues to be a leading partner for marketers through integrations with Asana, Jira, Talkwalker, Dragon Metrics, and more.

About Conductor:

Conductor is the leading SEO and content technology company with a mission to help companies help their customers. Marketers use Conductor's software and services to acquire customers by creating and optimizing content so that it gets found online. Conductor also offers a suite of services and support, including site audits, site migrations, content strategy, and more. Conductor was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2Crowd by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Samsung, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit Conductor.com .

Media Contact:

Charity Stebbins

Email: Press@conductor.com