NTGN, ETFC, TTPH, and MINI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NTGN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Neon's agreement to be acquired by BioNTech SE. Shareholders of Neon will receive 0.063 American Depository Shares for each share of Neon owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-neon-therapeutics-inc .

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE's agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation .

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TTPH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals' agreement to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and one contingent value right for each share of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MINI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Mobile Mini's agreement to be acquired by WillScot Corporation. Shareholders of Mobile Mini will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot Corporation for each share of Mobile Mini owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-mobile-mini-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: