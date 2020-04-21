SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SPR

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit") (NYSE:SPR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Spirit and its shareholders. If you are a Spirit shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com .



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Spirit's board of directors or senior management caused Spirit to violate securities and other laws in breach of their fiduciary duties to Spirit and whether Spirit has suffered damages as a result.

In December 2019, Spirit commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities.

Then, on January 30, 2020, Spirit announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies. On this news, Spirit's stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $65.02 per share on January 30, 2020.

