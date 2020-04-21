Market Overview

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 4, 2020

Globe Newswire  
April 21, 2020 9:15am   Comments
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, May 4, 2020 after the market close.  A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until May 11, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls.  The passcode is 9870346.

About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 610 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.  For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                                                          

Tonya Robinson

502-515-7269

Media

Travis Doster

502-638-5457

