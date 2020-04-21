Streaming Media Devices Market to Rise at 15.9% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Internet Penetration Will Provide the Platform for Rapid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global streaming media devices market size is projected to reach USD 89.48 billion by the end of 2026. The presence of several large companies in leading countries across the world will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Streaming Media Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gaming Consoles, and Media Streamers), By Resolution (HD, HDR and 4K), By Application (Audio, Video, and Others), By End-Use (Commercial, and Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 27.69 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Streaming media devices are products used to stream all types of online media content that are available for purchase as well as free to stream. They act as a medium between the online content service providers and televisions as well as other screen platforms. Due to the massive potential held by this product, several companies are looking to introduce products of their own, each with additional features. Moreover, companies are looking to offer services at lower cost, with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. Streaming media devices offers advanced features such as record, store, and playback. These features cater to changing consumer needs across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will bode well for the market in the coming years. The increasing number of product innovations will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/streaming-media-devices-market-102662







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/streaming-media-devices-market-102662







Increasing Number of Streaming Vendors Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report includes several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the increasing demand for streaming media devices across the world, several companies are looking to capitalize on this by providing services at a low cost. Moreover, these companies are looking to offer a huge number of on-demand content on their streaming platforms. In October, TiVo announced the launch of a new streaming platform, a step that comes after the companies' initial plans to acquire a wider global consumer base. The company introduced ‘TiVo+', a platform that will allow users stream thousands of TV shows as well as movies. TiVo+ enters the fray with a positive future outcome and will generate a massive streaming media devices market share in the coming years.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/streaming-media-devices-market-102662







North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Number of Online Streaming Platforms Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing streaming media devices market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The inclination towards online media services from cable TV in people across this region will aid the growth of the market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 12.74 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will rise with the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing internet penetration in several countries across this region.





List of Key Companies Profiled in Streaming Media Devices Market Research Report are:

Apple, Inc.

Roku, Inc.

Google LLC

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

HiMedia Technology Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Western Digital

Sony Corporation

NETGEAR

Microsoft

Amazon, Inc.

Bharti Airtel



Industry Developments:

September 2019 – Bharti Airtel announced the launch of a new digital platform for online media streaming. The company introduced ‘Airtel Xstream,' Airtel Xstream Box, and the Airtel Xstream Stick in India.



Quick Buy – Streaming Media Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102662





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Streaming Media Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) Gaming Consoles Media Steamers

Streaming Box Streaming Sticks By Resolution (Value) HD HDR 4K By Application (Value) Audio Video Others By End-Use (Value) Commercial Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/streaming-media-devices-market-102662







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Video Live Streaming Solutions Market Size, Share and Global By Deployment Type (Cloud based & On-premise), By Solutions (Editing and Transcoding, Delivery and Distribution, others), By Industry Vertical (Education, Government, Gaming and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Over The Top (OTT) Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Online OTT Services, Managed OTT Services), By Type (OTT Communication Services, OTT Media Services, and OTT Applications Services), By Platform (Smartphones, Smart TV, Laptops Desktops and Tablets and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

3D Audio Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware (Loudspeakers, Headphones, Microphones/Mic, Sound Bars and Others (Power Amp, etc.), Software and Services), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Building Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Energy Management System Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Kiosk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Retail Kiosks, Financial Kiosks, QSR Kiosks, Tickets & Billing Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks & Others), By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Product, Software, Maintenance & Support Services), By Device Type (Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Head-mounted Displays (HMDs), Smart Glasses, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Education, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing and Engineering, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/streaming-media-devices-market-9801

