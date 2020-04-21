Sense Appoints John Bishop to its Board of Directors

Former Cepheid CEO joins as company launches an accelerated program for the world's first instrument-free molecular test for COVID-19



CAMBRIDGE and OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sense Biodetection Limited (Sense) has today announced the appointment of John Bishop as non-executive director. John was the Chief Executive Officer of Cepheid from 2002 until its acquisition by Danaher for $4 billion in 2016. In this role he was instrumental in Cepheid's transformation and rapid growth into a class leading molecular diagnostics company and oversaw the successful launch and commercialization of its GeneXpert and GeneXpert Xpress systems.

As a diagnostics industry leader with more than 50 years of experience in the field, John will perform a pivotal strategic role at Sense as the company rapidly scales up production and distribution of its first products, including its COVID-19 test, VerosTM SARS-CoV-2.

Commenting on his appointment John Bishop said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent global need for broadly disseminated point of care molecular diagnostic tests, such as Sense's instrument-free Veros, to help enable infectious disease outbreaks to be contained. I look forward to supporting the company through the scale-up and commercialisation of its first products."

Harry Lamble, chief executive officer at Sense, commented:

"I am thrilled to welcome John Bishop to Sense's board. His remarkable expertise and experience will greatly support our efforts to launch the world's first instrument-free molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19, and to shape our future product pipeline."

About Sense: Sense Biodetection Limited is a molecular diagnostics company focused on bringing tests to the True Point-of-CareTM. Sense was founded in 2014 by Harry Lamble and Ralph Lamble, who combined their respective expertise in molecular sciences and medical device design to realise their vision of empowering patients through decentralised testing. Sense is developing a new class of diagnostic product to break down the barriers that have led to the current model of centralised testing. Sense products are simple, ultra-rapid, handheld tests which remove the need for advanced hardware to determine a result. Sense operates from bespoke laboratory, development and manufacturing facilities in Cambridge and Oxford, UK and is growing rapidly as it seeks to take its first product to market.

www.sense-bio.com

For John Bishop's full profile please click here .

Contact for Media Enquiries: info@sense-bio.com .



