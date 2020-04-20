Market Overview

Akazoo S.A. Investigated for Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact Block & Leviton

Globe Newswire  
April 20, 2020 3:29pm   Comments
BOSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ:SONG) and certain of its officers.  Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation

On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital gave a presentation concerning Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue, and profit may be "profoundly overstated."  Quintessential Capital further stated "[w]e believe Akazoo is a scheme orchestrated by management to profit while egregiously deceiving investors."  On this news, Akazoo's share price plummeted over 26% during intraday trading.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Akazoo and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com, or at https://shareholder.law/akazoo

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country's financial markets.  The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States.  The firm's lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

