Akazoo S.A. Investigated for Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact Block & Leviton

BOSTON, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ:SONG) and certain of its officers.



On April 20, 2020, Quintessential Capital gave a presentation concerning Akazoo, stating that the Company looks like an accounting scheme because its users, subscribers, revenue, and profit may be "profoundly overstated." Quintessential Capital further stated "[w]e believe Akazoo is a scheme orchestrated by management to profit while egregiously deceiving investors." On this news, Akazoo's share price plummeted over 26% during intraday trading.

