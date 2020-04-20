Sodexo completes a bond issue of 1.5 billion euros

Paris, April 20, 2020 – Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, has completed today a bond issue for a total amount of €1.5 billion in two tranches, €700m to April 2025 with a rate of 0.785% and €800m to April 2029 with a rate of 1.123%. This operation was largely oversubscribed and placed with European investors.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this issuance aims at increasing Sodexo average debt maturity and securing its long-term liquidity reserves.

Sodexo will use the net proceeds of this bond issue for general corporate purposes.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019) 22 billion euro in consolidated revenues 470,000 employees 19th largest private employer worldwide 67 countries 100 million consumers served daily 9.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as of April 20, 2020)

