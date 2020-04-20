IntelliChief to Offer 3 Complimentary Webinars This Week for Oracle Users, Infor Users, and the Construction Industry

Tampa, FL, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellichief, the worldwide leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions, will offer three free webinars this week for businesses looking to streamline their processes to drive revenue and fortify business continuity, including:

(April 21, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) Streamline with Enterprise Automation in Accounts Payable and Sales Orders for Oracle EBS

As most companies begin to review their operating processes, they are not only looking to streamline but also save money. The fewer manual tasks your teams must complete, the better for your bottom line.

In Streamline with Enterprise Automation in Accounts Payable and Sales Orders for Oracle EBS, you'll get an in-depth look at how IntelliChief has helped companies like yours streamline their operations, solve complex business challenges, improve KPIs, and:

Eliminate late fees and capture more early payment discounts

Reduce manual data entry by as much as 70% (some cases as high as 90%)

Reduce DSO and increase fulfillment speed

Gain 100% visibility into the Accounts Payable & Sales Order processes

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/l/31472/2020-04-02/ldx9x4

(April 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) How to Evaluate Your AP Automation Options as an Infor (LX, XA, System21) User

With Infor (LX, XA, or System21) as your primary ERP application, you'll need to ensure that the Accounts Payable automation solution that you choose integrates seamlessly. While that should be one of your primary considerations, it shouldn't be the only thing you take into account.

In How to Evaluate Your AP Automation Options as an Infor (LX, XA, or System21) User, you can take a closer look at the must-have features for AP automation. Discover:

The benefits of real-time integration with your specific ERP

The latest advances in straight-through processing, unattended (automated) voucher creation in your ERP

The unique machine learning technologies that helps your solution become smarter over time

The non-AP use cases that you can also use your solution for, helping you exponentially increase your return on investment on your original spend

Register Here : https://www2.intellichief.com/l/31472/2020-03-24/l2rw4b

(April 23, 2020, 2:00 p.m. est) The Procure to Pay Cycle - A Shift in the Construction Industry

The procure to pay cycle in construction was never a model of efficiency. The current economic slowdown and material shortages will accentuate this situation. Requisitioning, purchasing, receiving, invoicing, subcontract management and payment are core processes for most contractors. These are high volume steps and traditionally handled in a variety of primary systems or, in some cases spreadsheets, Word documents, and e-mail. Some contractors still get invoices via the mail. Yet contractors depend on these processes to ensure tight controls, processing efficiency, smooth functioning supply chains, and collecting historical information for bidding future work.

Join our webinar, The Procure to Pay Cycle - A Shift in the Construction Industry, experts from the Burger Consulting Group and IntelliChief, the leader in enterprise content management and automation, will walk you through how to streamline your organizational processes and accelerate your P2P cycle. Together we will show you how your team can achieve optimal processing times with significantly fewer errors in a paperless environment that supports remote and mobile access. Discover:

The benefits of real-time integration with your ERP

The latest advances in straight-through processing of invoices for the construction industry

The elimination of keying by utilizing the unique machine learning technologies that helps your solution become smarter over time

The ease of creating two and three-way matches without causing field disruption

The visibility into the invoice routing approval process.

The relief an automated process provides in the billing backup process and audits

The non-AP use cases that you can also use your solution for, helping you maximize the return on your investment

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/constructionwebinar

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachments

Zachary Leete IntelliChief 2394049545 zleete@intellichief.com