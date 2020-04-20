W Technologies Inc. (WTCG Pink) Assigned Global Rights to Market Unit for the potential of removing Viruses from confined spaces after sixteen years of development in Germany. (www.wtechnologiescorp.com)

Coronavirus has shut down business around the world, with the development of these products it will enable offices and public spaces that are confined to be rehabilitated and utilized as virus free.



BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRED AN LOI TO DISTRIBUTE MEDICAL DEVICES WITH GLOBAL RIGHTS OF THE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED AND DESIGNED OVER THE LAST 16 YEARS TO REMOVE VIRUSES (www.viroxxmedical.com).

W Technologies Inc. has entered an assignment of a binding letter of intent (LOI) for the exclusive and global rights to a proprietary technology designed to remove viruses. W Technologies is not making any expressed or implied claims that the technology has the ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus (also known as the Coronavirus) other than as warranted by the German company.

The terms of the LOI are as follows:

W Technologies is assigned the contract for other considerations and an issuance of $3 million dollars in shares of WTCG at a cost of .50 per share.





W Technologies will issue up to 5 million common shares to accredited investors in a private placement at a price of 0.50 per shares with a share purchase warrant exercisable at 0.75 with an expiration date of May 1st, 2021.

Mikael Lundgren, W Technologies chairman, stated: "The global COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS- CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus is an emergency situation that requires immediate attention by leveraging and exploring every opportunity presented to combat and arrest the spread of this new virus."

The German company claims "to have developed this unit for over 16 years and with the assistance of the University of Marburg's testing facilities they have proven that active viruses are removed from the air and destroyed in confined spaces." This statement has not been independently verified.

Important - this device does not heal those with the virus, but protects the healthy. The device has been approved as a medical device and the effect has been confirmed by the Philipps-University of Marburg/Germany.





It is currently being sold to Deutsche Bank, Frankfurt Airport, and up to 50 doctor's offices are being equipped every day to allow the workspace to be virus free. Approx. 60% of the customers are medical practices and pharmacies which have an abundance of public traffic. The unit is not sold to private individuals.

About W Technologies Inc. (WTCG - Pink)

W Technologies is an investment company that seeks to enhance shareholder value over the long term by opportunistically making various investments in manufacturing and production facilities.

For further information please contact us at info@viroxxmedical.com or 310 691 2470

We seek Safe Harbor. Certain statements in this news release may contain ‘forward-looking' information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. W Technology undertakes no obligations to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.

If you have any questions regarding information in these press releases please contact the company listed in the press release. Our complete disclaimer appears here

For Information

Contact W Technologies

310 263 8188

Info@wtechnologies.com