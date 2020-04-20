Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ITW Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 20, 2020 9:06am   Comments
Share:

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its first quarter earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To register for and access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link: ITW Q1 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international). The passcode is "ITW."

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/. An audio-only replay will be available from May 5 through May 12 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 3834398.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.
www.itw.com

Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com 		 Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com 



 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com