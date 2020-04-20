ITW Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

GLENVIEW, Ill., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will issue its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Following the release, ITW will hold its first quarter earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. CDT.



To register for and access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link: ITW Q1 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-201-0168 (domestic) or 1-647-788-4901 (international). The passcode is "ITW."

Following the call, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at http://investor.itw.com/ . An audio-only replay will be available from May 5 through May 12 by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-416-621-4642 (international). The passcode is 3834398.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych

Tel: 224.661.7566

mediarelations@itw.com Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works

Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com











