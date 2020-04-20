Wireless Speakers Market to Reach USD 65.65 Billion by 2026 on Account of Increasing Popularity of Bluetooth-enabled Speakers Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless speaker market size is anticipated to reach USD 65.65 billion by 2026 on account of the increasing adoption of the internet of things technology. Speakers have emerged as the fastest-growing product in the department of smart home technology. The growing popularity of smart speakers integrated with wireless technology and artificial intelligence is the current wireless speakers market trends. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, "Wireless Speakers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Voice-enabled Speakers, and Others), By Application (In-door, and Out-door), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026," the market value was USD 8.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to rise exponentially at a CAGR of 28.6% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report presents a 360-degree overview of the market and its growth parameters, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also offers a detailed analysis of the market segmentation on the basis of factors such as technology, application, and geography with the names of leading segments and the factor attributed to its growth. The report also focuses on the market competition, list of players, and the strategies adopted by them to gain momentum in the market. Furthermore, significant industry developments, current wireless speakers market trends, and other interesting insights into the market are provided in the report.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/wireless-speakers-market-102657







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.







To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wireless-speakers-market-102657





Market Drivers



Availability of Cost-efficient 5G Cellular Networks for Wireless Connectivity to Add Impetus

The advent of voice-enabled speakers in home entertainment systems is a significant factor in promoting wireless speakers market growth. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and the internet of things, will also boost the market. To cite an example, the Home Kit by Apple provides a centralized voice support platform for controlling home kit products. Such initiatives will bode well for the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the advent of 5G cellular networks, coupled with the availability of such devices at affordable rates, will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Regional Segmentation:



Asia Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth with Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in Latest Products

With a revenue generation of USD 3.46 billion earned in 2018, North America earned the dominant wireless speakers market share. This growth is attributed to the presence of a mature market with strong levels of data usage and increasing rates of subscribers for mobile broadband. Besides this, companies such as Harman International Industries, Amazon.com, Bose Corporation, and Sonos Inc., have their base in this region. The factor mentioned above further fuels the growth of the market in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market will witness rapid growth in the coming years on account of initiatives taken by Chinese players to introduce the latest speakers with AI technology. For instance, the 2017 integrated smart speaker released by Xiaomi and Alibaba, coupled with a smart assistant called Bixby installed in galaxy home speaker by Samsung launched in early 2020, will add impetus to market growth in the future.







Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wireless-speakers-market-102657





Competitive Landscape:



Advent of Customized Products will Attract More Revenue and Intensify Competition

Wireless speakers market manufacturers are chalking out plans to stay ahead of the competition earn high profits. Players are focusing on new product offerings and enhancements and launching customizable product designs for gaining more traction in the market. Such initiatives will help players give fierce competition to the others and attract high wireless speakers market revenue in the forthcoming years.

List of the Key Companies Operatinig in the Wireless Speakers Market are:

Altec Lansing

Amazon.com, Inc.

Samsung electronics co., LTD

Sonos, Inc.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Bose Corporation

LG Electronics

Sony Corporation

DEI Holdings, Inc.

Other vendors

Major Industry Developments of the Wireless Speakers Market include:

August 2019 – Portable home speaker was launched by Bose Corporation. This speaker is battery powered and possesses technologies such as voice control, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth technology in its compact ultra-versatile shape and form.

December 2019 – Upgraded soundbars by LG were launched in Las Vegas for suiting high end 55 and 65-inch televisions. It also announced launching its soundbar models, namely SN8YG, SN11RG, SN10YG, and SN9YG, by January 2020.





Quick Buy – Wireless Speakers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102657







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Wireless Speakers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Technology (Value) Bluetooth Wi-Fi Voice-enabled speakers Others By Application (Value) In-door Out-door By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wireless-speakers-market-102657







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Home Automation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Luxury, Mainstream, Managed, DIY Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), Networking Technology (Wired & Wireless) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Smart Home Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Home Monitoring/Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, and Others (Thermostat, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



3D Audio Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware (Loudspeakers, Headphones, Microphones/Mic, Sound Bars and Others (Power Amp, etc.), Software and Services), By End-use (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Building Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Energy Management System Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis By Type (System, Services), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Building Automation, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Kiosk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Retail Kiosks, Financial Kiosks, QSR Kiosks, Tickets & Billing Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Self Service Kiosks & Others), By End-Use Industry (Retail, BFSI, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, Airports & Hotels, IT/ Telecommunication & Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Product, Software, Maintenance & Support Services), By Device Type (Handheld Devices, Stationary AR Systems, Head-mounted Displays (HMDs), Smart Glasses, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Education, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Retail, Logistics, Manufacturing and Engineering, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.