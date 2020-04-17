Result of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (TSX:FAH) announces the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2020 annual and special meeting.



Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 6, 2020 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. The Corporation received proxies with regard to voting on the nine directors nominated for election, directing as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Hisham Ezz Al-Arab 1,505,429,786 99.2 11,850,100 0.8 Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire 1,505,661,038 100.0 287,500 0.0 Christopher D. Hodgson 1,505,660,313 100.0 323,750 0.0 Quinn McLean 1,505,660,313 100.0 323,750 0.0 Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli 1,505,660,688 100.0 305,000 0.0 Richard Okello 1,505,660,188 100.0 330,000 0.0 Paul C. Rivett 1,505,661,063 100.0 286,250 0.0 V. Prem Watsa 1,505,661,313 100.0 273,750 0.0 Michael Wilkerson 1,505,660,813 100.0 298,750 0.0

A replay of Fairfax Africa's annual and special meeting will be available until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The replay may be accessed at (866) 402-3743 (Canada and the U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0551 (International).

Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

