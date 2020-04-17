Summit State Bank Announces Plans to Adjourn Annual Shareholder Meeting to Virtual Format

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 17, 2020, Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced its intention to adjourn its Annual Meeting of Shareholders due to the COVID-19 Pandemic to June 8, 2020, and that the adjourned meeting will be held in a virtual format.



The Bank previously provided notice to shareholders that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. The Bank intends to call the meeting to order and immediately adjourn the meeting to Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The adjourned meeting scheduled for June 8, 2020 will be held virtually. The Bank will provide information on how to join the adjourned meeting virtually at a later date in advance of the adjourned meeting by press release and in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the FDIC.

No business will be conducted at the meeting on April 27, 2020 other than to adjourn the meeting to a later date. Announcement of the voting results of the meeting will be deferred until the adjourned meeting.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $696 million and total equity of $67 million at December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 75% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com .

