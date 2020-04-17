Avid Technology to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ:AVID) today announced that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual format only due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.



The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held in a virtual format only at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person.

Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, March 3, 2020, are entitled to participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders can attend the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVID2020. To be admitted to the 2020 Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or email previously received.

Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only 2020 Annual Meeting, Avid urges all stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

