Tunnel to Towers Foundation Answers Governor Cuomo's Call for Help

Staten Island, NY, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is answering the urgent call for help made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo by securing 140,000 face shields to be distributed to hospitals in New York City and around the nation to help with shortages of personal protective equipment.

"We want to make sure that every health care worker and first responder feels protected when they go to work each day. We hope this donation of face shields will make them feel more secure and less vulnerable as they risk their lives daily to save others during this pandemic," said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The face shields are part of the Foundation's commitment to provide PPE to first responders and front line health care workers through its COVID-19 Heroes Fund.

In just 10 days, the Foundation has been able to secure over 500,000 pieces of PPE including masks, gowns and face shields to distribute throughout New York and New Jersey.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation initial pledge of $3 million has grown to $4.5 million--and counting--to support frontline health care workers and first responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address the overwhelming need, the Foundation has set a goal to raise $10 million in support of our nation's frontline heroes.

These funds will be used to support frontline health care workers and first responders by providing personal protective equipment, meals and financial relief through temporary mortgage payments for families of health care workers who lose their lives to COVID-19 and leave behind young children.

To help us help these heroes please consider going to Tunnel2Towers.org or call 1-844-Bravest and donating $11 per month.



The front lines may change with the emergencies we face, but the support of Tunnel to Towers is unwavering. You can help Tunnel to Towers give EVEN MORE to these heroes.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.









Attachment

Trevor Tamsen Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 trevor.tamsen@tunnel2towers.org