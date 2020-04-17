Market Overview

CapStar Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 17, 2020 11:00am   Comments
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2020 earnings release after the market closes on April 27, 2020.

CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 2681305

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.

Contact:
Rob Anderson (615) 732-6455
ir@capstarbank.com

 

