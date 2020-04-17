Hard Services Facility Management Market to Reach USD 815.50 billion by 2026; Prospering Real Estate Industry to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hard services facility management market size is predicted to reach USD 815.50 billion by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The growth in real estate sector will have a positive influence on the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of public-private partnership in the developing nations will boost the hard services facility management market trends in the forthcoming years. For instance, the Saudi Arabian government announced to deploy the public-private partnerships (PPP) to elevate its transportation, education and healthcare infrastructures and increasing energy management requirements

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, Hard Services Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (Outsourced and In-house), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 584.55 billion in 2018. The market report of hard services facility management focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise hard services facility management market products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird's eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:



The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.







Competitive Landscape:

Launch of New "braille food menu" by Sodexo to Augment Growth

Sodexo, a French food services and facilities management company headquartered in Paris introduced a braille menu for patients at Queen's Hospital Romford. The new menu can be a vital factor in accelerating the market revenue for hard services facility management due to its presentation in each ward to ensure patients with visual impairments can understand the standard menu. Furthermore, Sodexo Patient Dining Manager at Queen's Hospital Romford, Karen Ford-Sneddon, said in a statement, "We truly care about our patients and so are always looking for ways to improve how we meet individual patient needs and help ensure a patient's stay is as comfortable as possible." She further added, "The introduction of a braille menu is vital to empower our visually impaired patients and help them to feel welcome at mealtimes. We worked closely with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) to make sure these menus were perfect for our customers. In addition, the increasing strategic acquisitions and partnership among key players will spur lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in August 2019, Aramark, an American food service, facilities, and uniform services provider announced the acquisition of Good Uncle, a food delivery service application that delivers fresh ready to eat meals in college campuses.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Emphasis on Modernization to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 209.64 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the surge in real estate sector. The growing modernization and urbanization will boost the hard services facility management market growth in the region. The rising population in China and India along with the emerging players will aid development in Asia Pacific. The increasing investment in smart city by government will bolster healthy growth in the region. North America and Europe is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the surge in construction industry in the region.

List of the Key Companies in the Hard Services Facility Management Market Report are

Sodexo

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS A/S

Compass Group

Aramark

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Tenon Group

Johnson Controls International plc.

AMEC Facilities





