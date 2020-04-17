HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages eHealth (EHTH) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact its Attorneys Now: EHTH Accused of Inflating Financial Results, Securities Fraud Class Action Deadlines Approaching

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now . A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Class Period: Mar. 19, 2018 – Apr. 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2020

Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EHTH

Contact An Attorney Now: EHTH@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

eHealth (EHTH) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed eHealth's highly aggressive accounting and modeling assumptions, skyrocketing rate of member churn resulting from the company's pursuit of low quality, loss-making growth, and its reliance on direct response television advertising which attracts an unprofitable high-churn enrollee.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Apr. 8, 2020, when Muddy Waters Capital published a scathing report about the company, finding that eHealth uses deceptive accounting to mask a significantly unprofitable business. According to Muddy Waters, eHealth makes "overly optimistic" modeling assumptions concerning its health insurance plan life-time values (LTV), obscures customer churn rates, and materially understates costs. As a result, Muddy Waters claims eHealth has grossly overstated its reported revenues and operating profit by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Moreover, Muddy Waters pointed out that while falsely hyping the company as "the Expedia / Zillow of health insurance," corporate insiders have sold $35 million of their personally held stock at inflated prices, including CEO Scott Flanders, who sold 15% of his stake in January 2020 alone.

On this news, the stock plummeted $12.82 or approximately 12% in a single trading day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving eHealth manipulated various financial metrics to appear more profitable," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.



Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding eHealth should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EHTH@hbsslaw.com .