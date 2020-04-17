ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: ASTE) ANNOUNCES THE COMPANY'S FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL MAY 6, 2020 AT 10:00 AM EASTERN TIME

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company's First Quarter financial results.



Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company's First Quarter financial results to the wire service on May 6, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca A. Weyenberg, Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen C. Anderson, Sr. Vice President and Secretary will host the call.

To access the call, dial (877) 407-9210 on May 6, 2020 at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8049. You may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting www.astecindustries.com/conferencecalls. You will need to give your name and company affiliation and reference Astec. An archived web cast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com.

A replay of the call can be accessed through midnight on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010, or (919) 882-2331 for international callers, Conference ID #34348. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries, Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About Astec Industries, Inc.

Astec Industries, Inc., (www.astecindustries.com) owns sites that manufacture specialized equipment primarily used for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production.

