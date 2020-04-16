TC Energy to issue first quarter results May 1

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release -- TC Energy Corporation ((TSX, NYSE:TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) will hold a teleconference and webcast on Friday, May 1, 2020 to discuss its first quarter financial results, which will be released pre-market.



Russ Girling, TC Energy President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Marchand, Executive Vice-President, Strategy & Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the executive leadership team will discuss the financial results and Company developments at 1 p.m. (MDT) / 3 p.m. (EDT).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 (Toronto area) and entering pass code 3787694#. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on TC Energy's website at TCEnergy.com/events or via the following URL: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10572 .

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (EDT) on May 8, 2020. Please call 800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 (Toronto area) and enter pass code 6995164#.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life – delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we're there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,300 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com .

Media Inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Hejdi Carlsen

403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

David Moneta / Hunter Mau

403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/79cdea94-c3da-41d6-9e6f-901704808fc0