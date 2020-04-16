LHC Group announces first quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call dates

LAFAYETTE, La., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc . (NASDAQ:LHCG) today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



LHC Group plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will host a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The toll-free number to call for this interactive teleconference is (866) 393-1608 (international callers: (973) 890-8327). A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Friday, May 15, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (international callers: (404) 537-3406) and entering confirmation number 5694184.

A live webcast of LHC Group's conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCGroup.com . A one-year online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

