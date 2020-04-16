Market Overview

First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
April 16, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
AURORA, Ontario, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
THURSDAY – MAY 7, 2020
8:00 AM ET
   
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free:  1-800-945-9434
International Toll:  1-416-981-9010
Webcast:  www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
   
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 14, 2020
North America Toll Free:  1-800-558-5253
International Toll:  1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:  21960349

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108

Primary Logo

