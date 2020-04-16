SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IOTS, DLPH, WLTW, and TCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dialog Semiconductor plc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IOTS shareholders will receive $12.55 per share in cash for each share of IOTS common stock that they own.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BorgWarner Inc. ("BWA"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, DLPH shareholders will receive 0.4534 shares of BWA for each DLPH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.00 based upon BWA's April 15, 2020 closing price of $26.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc ("AON"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $198.66 based upon AON's April 15, 2020 closing price of $183.94.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by rival shopping mall firm, Simon Property Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TCO shareholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of TCO common stock that they own.




