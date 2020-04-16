Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming May 1, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Align Technology, Inc. ("Align" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ALGN) investors who purchased securities between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you suffered a loss on your Align investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On July 24, 2019, Align announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, revealing significantly declining sales volumes for its Invisalign products and drastically reducing its growth projections for the third quarter and full year of 2019. The Company's Chief Executive Officer attributed the decline "to softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment."



On this news, the Company's share price fell, $74.26, or over 26%, to close at $200.90 per share on July 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that they had exaggerated the Company's performance in China; and (2) that Chinese demand for the Company's products materially declined.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Align securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 1, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

