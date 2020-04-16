Genius Brands International Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward, to Host Conference Call to Discuss Key Business Milestones and Developments

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. ("Genius Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it will host a business update conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 20, 2020 to discuss the Company's recent milestones, corporate progress and other developments.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-407-9078 for U.S. callers or +1 201-493-6745 for international callers, or on the Company's News and Investors section of the website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ .

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's News and Investors section of the website ( https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ ).

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's award-winning ‘content with a purpose' portfolio includes Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club; and Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, created with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands' IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company's Genius Brands Network of channels, including Kid Genius Cartoon Channel, Baby Genius TV, and Kid Genius Plus!, are available on over 200M mobile devices and in over 100M U.S. television households via a multitude of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and more. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com .

