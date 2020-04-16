Wheel Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Chief Financial Officer to Continue Strong Growth and Rapidly Scale Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheel, a digital health company building the infrastructure for virtual care to realize its full potential, today announced the addition of two key executives supporting continued company growth: chief technology officer Chris Norris and chief financial officer Chris Donus. The additions will further enable Wheel to rapidly scale operations in 2020, advancing the company's mission to change the way healthcare works by connecting healthcare companies with a flexible workforce of specialized virtual care clinicians, and the tech-enabled platform required to scale virtual care offerings rapidly and compliantly.



Since announcing a $13.9 million Series A in late January 2020, Wheel has grown its team by nearly 50%, with plans to continue this pace of growth as awareness of and demand for virtual care continues to surge. Recognizing the critical role of telehealth in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, Wheel announced in March a partnership with imaware™ to provide clinician-administered, home-based COVID-19 testing within FDA guidelines to patients across Texas; developed COVID-19 Telehealth Emergency Response Services to train clinicians in CDC-guided triage and virtual care; and announced a State-by-State COVID-19 Emergency Licensure Database for clinicians.

"At Wheel, we're committed to growing our incredible team to continue to serve clinicians, patients, and healthcare companies making care more accessible -- particularly during these unprecedented times," said Michelle Davey, CEO of Wheel. "Chris Norris and Chris Donus bring expertise to our C-suite that enables us to achieve the growth we know is possible in order to transform healthcare and the virtual care industry. They are expertly suited to help us drive our efforts in 2020 and beyond to make a real difference to change the way healthcare works."

Norris and Donus join Wheel with strong backgrounds in the startup space. Norris previously served as Vice President of Engineering and Analytics at Darby Smart. He has the rare track-record of taking four startups in a row to IPO and $150MM+ acquisitions. Donus comes to Wheel from Lyft and Silvercar, where he served as Vice President of Express Drive and President and Chief Operating Officer, respectively. His experience at Lyft gave Donus invaluable expertise in optimizing a two-sided marketing place, and during his time at Silvercar he facilitated early stage growth resulting in an eventual sale to Audi.

"Adoption of virtual care is accelerating at light-speed right now -- and we're seeing the potential that Wheel predicted and helped to build," said Norris. "I've joined this first-of-its-kind technology company to guide and achieve our vision of improving the U.S. healthcare system. I'm building out a deep team of talented engineers that want to work for a company that will make an incredible mark on healthcare! This a pivotal time to drive adoption of virtual care, and I'm ready to make a difference."

"This is a mission-driven company out to transform an industry and improve people's health, work and lives," said Donus. "Telemedicine is at a crossroads and Wheel is the only company that's providing the infrastructure that telemedicine needs to scale. The team is unparalleled, and the prospect of working with this group of people to radically improve the industry through technology feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."