REPEAT - Champignon Appoints Former President of Red Bull Canada to Special Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon" or the "Company") (CSE:SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTC:SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company focused on applying novel and natural treatment protocols to address a broad range of disorders and deficiencies with an emphasis on psychedelic medicine, has further bolstered its pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and CPG marketing/distribution competencies via the appointment of the former President of Red Bull Canada, Mr. Jim Bailey, to its Special Advisory Committee. Mr. Bailey previously served as the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Merrell Outdoors, overseeing both product and consumer marketing with annual revenues of US$600M. Prior to his tenure at Merrel, Jim served as President of Red Bull Canada, playing an instrumental role in launching the Red Bull brand in Canada and growing the business to $150M in annual revenue with over 300 employees nationwide.



"I am very excited to be part of a company that is leading the way in finding alternative solutions to traditional pharmaceuticals with science based research and functional products," commented Jim Bailey. "My background in heavily regulated industries coupled with my experience in the CPG space provides a great compliment to an already talented and experienced advisory board."

Mr. Bailey will champion the marketing, distribution and commercialization of the Company's Novoformulations-branded novel delivery systems for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and psychedelic medicine industries. Novoformulations, a 100 per-cent owned subsidiary of Champignon, is presently working with ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenics, as well as a host of pharmaceuticals and natural molecules at a purpose-built good manufacturing practice (GMP) and pharmaceutical (DIN) licensed facility located in Quebec, Canada. There, the Company is actively formulating, developing and working to commercialize bioavailable delivery platforms, including: Transdermal (topical), intranasal and sublingual.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE:SHRM) is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes, such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company's website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

