ISC® Provides Update on Annual and Special Meeting

Globe Newswire  
April 16, 2020 7:00am   Comments
REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today advised that due to the current public health restrictions arising from the COVID-19 containment effort and in consideration of the safety and well-being of its employees and other stakeholders, the ISC Board of Directors has postponed the Company's Annual and Special Meeting which was scheduled for May 13, 2020.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the rescheduled meeting date in a separate notice.

About ISC
Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw
Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Toll Free:  1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137
investor.relations@isc.ca

