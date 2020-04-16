Solid Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ian F. Smith to its Board of Directors

Smith to Deepen Strategic Leadership and Complement Commercial, Operational and Financial Expertise of the Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announced today the appointment of Ian F. Smith to its board of directors effective April 15, 2020. Mr. Smith is a highly accomplished life sciences executive with more than 20 years of finance and operating leadership experience with public and private biopharmaceutical companies.

"We are excited to add Ian to our board," said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder of Solid Biosciences. "Ian's significant leadership experiences from serving as a senior executive and a board member within the biotechnology industry will help Solid fulfill its mission of developing meaningful therapies for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Mr. Smith currently serves as Director and Chairman of the Board of ViaCyte, Inc., a private biotechnology company focused on medicines for diabetes. Previously, he served on the board of directors of Acorda Therapeutics and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, both public companies, as well as other private biotechnology companies. He also previously served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he held responsibilities for a wide range of core functions, including corporate and business development, finance and accounting, investor relations, pharmaceutical manufacturing operations and global operations, facilities, and information systems. Prior to joining Vertex in 2001, Mr. Smith served as a partner in the Life Science and Technology Practice Group of the accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.

"I am delighted about the opportunity to work with the Company, which was founded by people whose lives were directly impacted by Duchenne," said Mr. Smith. "I look forward to contributing in many ways to help the progress and growth of Solid Biosciences."

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused solely on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). Founded by those touched by the disease, Solid is a center of excellence for Duchenne, bringing together experts in science, technology and care to bring forward meaningful therapies that have life-changing potential. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

david.carey@finnpartners.com

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

erich.sandoval@finnpartners.com