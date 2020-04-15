Market Overview

Statement from First Liberty Institute on Greenville, MS Mayor Errick Simmons' Announcement that the City will Allow Drive-In Church Services

Globe Newswire  
April 15, 2020 7:33pm   Comments
GREENVILLE, Miss., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement may be attributed to Jeremy Dys, Special Counsel for Litigation and Communications at First Liberty Institute:

"We thank Governor Reeves and Mayor Simmons for recognizing the importance of protecting religious liberty by clarifying that drive-in church services are allowed during this difficult time.  Pastor Hamilton looks forward to being able to continue to meet the spiritual needs of his congregation while also abiding by public health guidelines and the Governor's policy."

First Liberty, WilmerHale, Mississippi Justice Institute, and Sean Callaghan represent Pastor Charles Hamilton, Jr King James Bible Baptist Church.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

