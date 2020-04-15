The Joint Chiropractic Secures $2.7 Million Loan under CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program Provision

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it received a $2.7 million loan through JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A under the United States Small Business Administration's (SBA) Payroll Protection Program (PPP) contained within the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.



The two-year, SBA administered PPP loan has an interest rate of 0.98% per annum, with initial principal and interest payments deferred for six months. PPP loan proceeds will primarily be used for payroll costs and to retain workers, and, if used for payroll and certain other permitted expenses, the principal and unpaid interest may be forgiven.

"The Joint and our franchisees are thankful the CARES Act is supporting small U.S. businesses and their employees during this unprecedented time," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO The Joint Corp. "Along with $2.0 million drawn in March from our revolving credit facility with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., the PPP loan strengthens our balance sheet. This increased liquidity enhances our ability to maintain our payroll and weather the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Including the loans, as of April 14, 2020, the company had unrestricted cash (unaudited) of $13.6 million, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2019.

"We are proactively working with our franchisees to help them access the PPP loan program and other government sponsored programs. This is a critical time for our nation and for the company. We continue to provide essential healthcare services, with approximately 90% of our chiropractic care clinics remaining open to treat our patients. While not unexpected in this environment, the overall number of patient visits has decreased. Yet our clinics continue to serve our patients with a wide array of health conditions. These government sponsored incentives go a long way in helping our franchisees continue to stay open and treat our patients," concluded Holt.

Timing of the First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Management plans to report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the market close. President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results. To participate, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time, please dial 765-507-2604 or 844-464-3931 and reference conference ID 1889797 or join by live webcast. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.thejoint.com and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing 404-537-3406 or 855-859-2056 and entering conference ID 1889797.

