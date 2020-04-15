Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HF Foods Group Inc. – HFFG

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) between August 23, 2018 and March 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, the company failed to disclose and/or misstated: (1) HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) HF Foods was "gaming" the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

