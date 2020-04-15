American Triple I Announces Said Nashashibi as New Head of Investments

NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Triple I Partners (ATI) (www.tripleipartners.com), a New York-based investor, developer and manager of infrastructure assets, announced that infrastructure expert Said Nashashibi has joined as a Managing Director. He will oversee the firm's Investment Team.

Mr. Nashashibi is a seasoned infrastructure and P3 professional with years of experience in sourcing, execution, financing and ongoing management of infrastructure businesses across a range of sectors, including transportation (Interpark Holdings, Heathrow Airport and Virginia International Gateway), digital communications (Emitel, where he served on the Supervisory Board), and utility related infrastructure, which he was responsible for developing as a new vertical at his prior firm, Alinda Capital Partners.

Prior to joining American Triple I, he spent over 12 years at Alinda, most recently as Managing Director and member of the Global Investments team.

ATI CEO David J. Cibrian said: "We are fortunate to have such an impressive infrastructure finance executive join our team. Said's presence further strengthens our already accomplished team of investment professionals and further enhances our firm's already strong position as a trusted developer and manager of infrastructure projects."

Mr. Nashashibi began his career in investment banking at CIBC World Markets in the Industrial Growth and Services group. He received a B.A. from Middlebury College, with high honors, in 2005.

Said Nashashibi stated: "I am very pleased to join the ATI team, and partner with an impressive group of principals and colleagues to grow our investments business. Given the unprecedented challenges the country faces today, economic development and job creation through investment in infrastructure will be a critical part of our recovery and a valuable source of diversification and potential returns stability for institutional investors. I look forward to leading this vibrant investment team."

American Triple I Partners was selected as a 30% investor/equity owner of New York's JFK International Airport Terminals 6 and 7 Redevelopment Project. ATI will focus on investing and managing funds for the project from traditional institutional investors, as well as helping lead the project's community engagement.

ATI is also developing five additional transactions throughout the country in its key focus areas: Transportation, Knowledge and Information and Smart City infrastructure. ATI will seek private equity capital for projects in these categories.



The firm's primary objective will be to invest client capital in projects that require equity investments between $25 million and $50 million in markets across the U.S., as well as larger projects, like JFK, where the experience of ATI principals brings unique value.

Owners of the firm include former HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros, Mr. Cibrian, John Paul Cisneros, and Siebert Williams Shank principals Suzanne Shank, former New York City Comptroller William C. Thompson Jr., and Gary Hall, former Chairman of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. American Triple I is certified as a 100% minority-owned and -managed business enterprise.

