Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Globe Newswire  
April 15, 2020 6:00am   Comments
Share:

                                                                                                                                            

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		 Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/2020 54,927,187  

Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,867,687

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga